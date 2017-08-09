LG's upcoming flagship phone 'V30' has just leaked online, thanks to the company's HitRecord contest which has exposed a bunch of live images for the handset in full glory. The company had reportedly offered a group of testers, the opportunity to take some cool snapshots using the phone's camera.

Although the rules of the photo contest have officially limited the testers from sharing content outside a closed community forum, some unspecified source has allegedly leaked the photos on Twitter. The leaked photos have gone viral on the internet, despite the original post being taken down by the company.

Following the take down, prolific tipster Roland Quandt has posted the leaked images on his personal Twitter handle, thanking both LG and the HitRecord contest for providing the opportunity to take a closer look at the LG V30, ahead of its launch.

LG V30 leaked thanks to public HitRecord contest from LG... https://t.co/BRiTw00i92 pic.twitter.com/ORXmSgnC8H — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 7, 2017

One can clearly notice the testers taking snapshots and evaluating the device's dual-rear camera. There is also a fingerprint scanner placed right below the two cameras, which show a slight bump unlike the flatter camera design on the G6.

In line with earlier reports, the leaked live images do confirm the presence of thinner bezels on the V30 in contrast to the G6. Boasting a 6-inch QHD+ OLED display, the handset is touted to equip the largest LG display in the last four years.

Aaaaaand a bunch more... thanks for running this contest in public, LG ;) pic.twitter.com/iCHlefdz7y — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 7, 2017

The V30's display is expected to support FullVision feature along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Despite featuring a large display, the V30 is expected to have a smaller body than its predecessor (the V20).

Among other key features, the V30 is widely expected to include Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM and support wireless charging capability. The handset is likely to be unveiled at the pre-IFA event in Berlin, Germany on August 31.