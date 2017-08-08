South Korean consumer electronics major LG has just confirmed that the company's flagship phablet, V30, will make its debut later this month.

LG V30 is slated to officially break covers on August 31 in Germany. The same place where the globally acclaimed trade show IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) is set to be held (September 1-6).

Also read: Top 5 popular Android smartphones set for global debut in August 2017

LG V30: Everything you need to know about the V20 heir

V30 is LG's first phone to boast OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode)-based FullVision display.

OLED offers superior image quality compared to LCD. The former is also capable of producing perfect black and colors with greater accuracy across a wider colour spectrum.

OLED's operational response time is said to be tens of times faster than LCD. This accelerated response time effectively eliminates afterimages, an important consideration for action movies and VR experience on a smartphone.

Further, LG has claimed to have implemented optimal image algorithms on the OLED display to deliver 148 percent of the sRGB colour space for digital images and 109 percent of the DCI (Digital Cinema Initiative)-P3 colour space for digital cinema.

LG has also teased the low-half of the V30's 6.0-inch QHD display panel. The device will boast Gorilla Glass 5 glass shield, ultra thin bezels around the edges and will not have any physical button at the bottom and also support HDR (High Dynamic Range) 10 standard video content.

Like LG G6, the upcoming V30 will be highly durable. The phablet is expected to pack military standard protection and 6000-series Aluminium body. The IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification means the device can remain intact for close to 30 minutes up to five-feet under water.

V30 is said to have an additional layer of glass on top of the metal-clad back, just like Samsung's Galaxy S8 series.

Other features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, dual-camera with f/1.6 aperture, 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

LG V30 is slated to go up for pre-order on September 17 and is expected to hit stores in the US on September 28.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on LG V30.