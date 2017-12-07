After premium handsets like iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and others have made their way to India, now LG is making its presence felt before the year ends. On December 13, the company is hosting a launch event in New Delhi to launch LG V30+, an upgraded version of the LG V30 which was launched in August this year.

Unlike most phones with the "Plus" moniker, the V30+ comes with higher storage as compared to the original V30 smartphone. LG V30+ comes with 128GB onboard storage while keeping most specifications same as the original V30.

LG launched the V30 in India last month for Rs. 47,990 and the bigger memory in the V30+ will bump up the price of the new handset. LG is likely to set the price of the V30+ in the same vicinity as the original model, so customers can afford this premium flagship.

In terms of specifications, the handset will sport a 6-inch Quad HD+ FullVision OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The viewing experience on this smartphone is enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR10, which will be ideal for watching movies and playing high-res games.

Under the hood, LG V30+ packs sufficient power. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with 4GB RAM, Android 8.0 Oreo and 3,300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. The optics are taken care by a highly-capable dual camera setup with 16MP f/1.7 aperture lens and a 13MP rear-facing sensor with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle lens, OIS, EIS, and Hybrid Auto Focus. On the front, the handset sports a rather standard 5MP snapper.

LG V30's successor also comes with an upgrade to the secondary display as found on the V20. The secondary display on the V30+ appears as a floating bar, which can be moved around the screen and even close it. The handset additionally comes with wireless charging support, IP68 water and dust resistance and DayDream compatibility.

With these features, the V30+ is a suitable rival against iPhone 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy Note8 and iPhone X.