South Korean consumer electronics major LG is all set to launch the new Android flagship V30 in Berlin on August 31.

Given the official teasers, the V20 successor is shaping up to be a formidable smartphone capable of giving stiff competition to the illustrious Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

To provide better perspective, we leafed through several reliable reports and listed the most probable features of the upcoming LG V30, besides its price and availability date details.

LG V30: Display and build quality

LG had earlier in the month dropped an official press release revealing that the V30 would be the company's first marquee phone to boast a P-OLED (Plastic-Organic Light Emitting Diode) display. One key attribute that gives OLED an edge over LCD is the former's superior image quality: OLED is capable of reproducing perfect black and colours with greater accuracy across a wider spectrum.

The company also claims that the V30 will sport a massive 6.0-inch QHD+ (1440 x 2880) OLED screen with 4.15 million pixels and boast proprietary FullVision display technology that guarantees an immersive and expansive visual experience.

Furthermore, the company has claimed to have implemented optimal image algorithms on this OLED display to deliver 148 percent of the sRGB colour space for digital images and 109 percent of the DCI (Digital Cinema Initiative)-P3 colour space for digital cinema.

Another notable advantage of OLED technology is operational response time, which is said to be tens of times faster than LCD.

This accelerated response time effectively eliminates afterimages — an important consideration for action movies and VR. And with support for HDR10, watching compatible movies and videos on this display will be a visually enthralling for customers.

The company also teased the low-half of the V30's display panel, confirming that the device will come with a Gorilla Glass 5 glass shield, very thin bezels around the edges and no physical button at the bottom.

However, there is no word on whether the V30 will have a secondary screen like the V20 series. Rumour has it that the V30 will have a small dedicated display, but it will have slide-in/slide-out feature, unlike the V20, which has a static screen on top.

Read more: LG V30 OLED display details

LG V30 is expected come with IP68 water-and-dust-resistant certification — it can survive close to five feet under water for nearly 30 minutes, military standard protection and 6000-series Aluminium body.

LG V30: Processor, RAM & Storage

LG V30 is said to house the Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, Qualcomm's latest and the most powerful CPU to date. It will be supported by 4GB/6GB RAM and come with 64GB storage.

LG V30: Camera

LG's official teaser has revealed that the V30 will boast f/1.6 aperture, a first in the smartphone industry. With such a large aperture, LG V30's camera will be able to absorb 25 percent more light to the sensor compared to an F/1.8 lens seen in rival brands.

In a bid to improve the image and video recording quality, LG has incorporated a glass-based Crystal Clear Lens to deliver greater light-collecting ability as well as better colour reproduction.

LG Newsroom

The V30 camera will be assisted by LG's proprietary UX with several photography modes and editing tools, laser detection AF (Auto Focus), OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization).

The camera cuts edge distortion by a third compared to that of the V20 when capturing wide-angle shots, making it ideal for group selfies, spacious interiors and expansive landscapes, the company claims.

On the front, it is expected to come packed with a 5MP camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture similar to the LG G6 series.

Read more: LG V30 camera details

LG V30: UX 6.0+ interface

LG's new UX v6.0+ has been tailor-made to take full advantage the V30's FullVision Display and offer an immersive viewing experience.

It also boasts the square camera feature. It allows device-owners to fully utilise the 18:9 display aspect ratio and split the screen into two identical squares so he/she can capture photos and review them simultaneously. This will definitely come in handy for those who use photo-sharing apps like Instagram.

LG Newsroom

LG V30 also gives several useful shortcuts and features to make the best use of the camera's advanced dual-lens capabilities.

For instance, Graphy, which can be accessed in the camera's Manual Mode, can help device-owners capture quality professional shots and offers metadata presets — such as white balance, shutter speed, aperture and ISO.

It also offers different shooting modes such as auto, grid shot, snap shot and match shot, conveniently grouped under one menu for ease of selection. GIFs can be quickly created in the Gallery menu while the Create Movie option allows for the creation of films using photos and/or video files which can then be edited in the Quick Video Editor.

LG V30: Battery

Reliable reports have indicated that LG V30 will come with a minimum 3,200mAh of battery capacity and also boast fast-charging capability.

LG V30: Security

LG has also confirmed that the V30 will have advanced security feature and comes packed with a face-scanner for unlocking the phone's screen. It is interesting to note is that it can be opened instantaneously using the front-facing camera even when the phone's display is off.

Furthermore, LG V30 also boasts Voice Recognition supported by Qualcomm Aqstic voice UI technology for always-on, always-listening capabilities, which require very little battery power.

It uses a combination of the user's voice and self-generated keywords (ideally three to five syllables combined) to unlock the V30 without the need to press a button or swipe the screen.

LG has improved the customisation options in the new UX 6.0 by incorporating Haptic feedback with several vibration combinations on the LG V30.

LG V30: Value-added features

Will LG V30 have secondary screen?

One of the unique features of LG V20 was its dedicated always-on secondary screen on top to display messages and other important notification. The company has ditched it in the upcoming V30 series in favour of a new semi-transparent "Floating Bar."

It allows quick access to frequently used functions and can be dragged completely off the FullVision display when not needed. When the phone is in power-off mode, the Always-on Display (AOD) can be now customised as well.

The AOD now not only shows the clock, but can also be set to display Quick Tools, Music Player or a personal photograph.

LG Newsroom

Top-notch audio system

The 2016-series V20 was the world's first smartphone to feature a Hi-Fi Quad DAC system, which delivered clearer sound by minimising distortion and ambient noise by up to 50 percent. It also came with Hi-Fi Video Recording, Steady Record 2.0, HD Audio Recorder, Studio Mode and high AOP Mic featurees.

Now, its successor LG V30 is expected to take it up a notch higher with an immersive audio experience.

The new phone will have a 32-bit "advanced" Hi-Fi Quad DAC powered by ESS Technology's SABRE ES9218P. It will offer digital filters and sound presets, which no rival phone can boast.

LG Newsroom (screen-grab)

For those unaware, digital filters are normally seen only in expensive digital audio players. They enhance the pre- and post-ringing of the impulse response with filters that can be customised to personal tastes. This will be the first time we will see it in a smartphone.

The new Hi-Fi Quad DAC system of the LG V30 will allow users to control left and right audio signals separately, and the company has also managed to cut the distortion rate down to 0.0002 percent.

LG has also confirmed that the V30 package will come bundled with the world-renowned B&O PLAY earphones.

LG V30: Availability details

Soon after the unveiling of LG V30 in Germany on August 31, the company will showcase the device at IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) September (1-6).

It will be released first in South Korea next month and come to the US, Europe and other Asian markets in the following weeks.

LG V30: Price

LG V30 is expected to cost around $700 (approx. €586/Rs 44,741) without any network carrier contracts.

