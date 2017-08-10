LG, earlier in the month, confirmed the upcoming V30 will be the company's first OLED FullVision display-based phone. Now, the company has revealed the flagship phone's camera hardware details.

LG claims that the V30 will boast f/1.6 aperture, a first in the smartphone industry. With such large aperture, LG V30 camera will be able to absorb 25 percent more light to the sensor compared to an F1.8 lens seen in rival brands.

To further improve the image and video recording quality, LG has incorporated glass-based Crystal Clear Lens to deliver greater light-collecting ability as well as better colour reproduction than a plastic lens.

The V30 camera will be assisted by LG's proprietary UX with several photography modes and editing tools, laser detection AF (Auto Focus), OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization). The camera in the V30 cuts edge distortion by a third compared to the V20 when capturing wide angle shots, making it ideal for group wefies, spacious interiors and expansive landscapes, the company claims.

With such high-grade camera hardware, LG V30 not only tops its own predecessor, but also other well established competitors such as Samsung and Apple.

"LG boasts an unrivaled heritage in smartphone photography and our decision to adopt glass in the V30 camera is specifically because this has traditionally been the realm of DSLRs. For the users for whom the V series was designed, this kind of innovation is significant," Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, said in a statement.

LG V30: What we know so far

As per previous official teaser, LG V30 is confirmed to come with 6.0-inch QHD P-OLED (Plastic-based Organic Light Emitting Diode) display.

The new V30 will have high durable properties. It is expected to boast, military standard protection and 6000-series Aluminium body and IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, which means device owners will be able use it during rain and also take it for a dip in the swimming pool (or any freshwater bodies: river/pond/lake, not salty sea or ocean) and one can take pictures or take calls for close to 30 minutes up to five-feet under water.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 4,000mAh (or more) battery.

LG V30 is scheduled to debut on August 31 in Germany, the very location, which is hosting the globally acclaimed trade show IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) September (1-6).

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on LG V30.