South Korean consumer electronics major, LG is reportedly planning to launch four new K-series in India later this month.

LG has commenced sending out invites to media outlets for the launch of range of smartphones in New Delhi. Though the company does not mention the moniker of the product, it is widely reported that mystery mobile series might be the 2017 series--K10, K8, K4 and K3,which were showcased at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017, Las Vegas, last month.

Interestingly, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union IT minister, along with Kim Ki Wan, managing director, LF Electronics, are prisiding over the product-launch event, hinting that the new phones will be made in India and also boast SoS (emergency) button, as Prasad had attended similar LG K series phone launch in April last year.

For those unaware, K10 (2017) is a top-end among the four phones. It features a 5.3-inch HD In-Cell Touch screen, Android Nougat OS, MediaTek (MT6750) octa-core CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB eMMC ROM, 2,800mAh battery, 13MP main shooter and a 5MP front camera with wide-angle lens.

Whereas, LG K8 sports a smaller 5.0-inch screen HD In-Cell Touch display, Android Nougat OS, 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon (MSM8917) quad-core processor, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB eMMC ROM, 13MP primary camera and 5MP snapper on the front.

On the other hand, LG K4 and K3 series house pretty much the same hardware, but differ in only three aspects. The former model features 5.0-inch FWVGA screen, 5MP front camera and a 2,500mAh battery. Whereas, the latter sports a smaller 4.5-inch FWVGA screen, 2MP front camera and a 2,100mAh battery.

The rest of the specification of both the devices remains same. They come with 1.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon (MSM8909) quad-core CPU, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, 5MP primary camera and other standard connectivity features like Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) and USB v2.0.

In a related development, LG is all set to unveil the company's new flagship phone G6 series at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, Barcelona (February 27-March 2).

Watch this space for latest news on LG products and MWC 2017.