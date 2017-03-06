Soon after the release of Android Nougat by Google, LG had confirmed to release the new update to its flagship phones LG V20 and the G5 series. However, it later decided to end the software service to former marquee phones — V10 and G4 series -- citing non-compatibility of devices' hardware with the new mobile OS.

That apparently did not go down well with many owners, as their devices, which are less than two years old, are entitled to get the new OS. Taking note of the public outcry on social media platforms, LG has reportedly reversed its decision to discontinue software update to LG V10 and G4.

If all things go as planned, LG intends to release the Android Nougat to the V10 and the G4 models in the third quarter of 2017 starting with home market South Korea and later to other international markets.

But there is a catch. The official Android Nougat OS might not let LG V10 and G4 work efficiently. LG reiterated that the new software is not fully compatible with the internal hardware of the device and warned owners to update their phones at their own risk.

"Both models (the V10 and the G4) were designed to show the best performance in Android 5.0 and 6.0 environments, and we have been upgrading the OS one time. However, LG Electronics respects the right of customers to choose, "We have also been careful and have decided to support 7.0 upgrades," ZDNet reported, citing LG official.

For those unaware, Android Nougat brings the multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

Watch this space for latest news on LG and Android Nougat release schedule.

