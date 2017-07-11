LG's flagship G6, which made its debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, earlier this year, was the first smartphone to offer 18:9 aspect ratio with its proprietary FullVision technology. Now, the company has launched a new mid-range Q6 series phones with a similar screen.

The new LG Q6 boasts 5.5-inch full HD (2160x1080p) screen and thanks to FullVision display, device owners will be able to enjoy a more immersive experience while video browsing, gaming and multi-tasking. "The smartphone's "bezel-less" form factor was designed to maximise the screen while still preventing accidental touching of the screen when being held," LG said.

LG Q6 also comes with high-grade 7000 series aluminium, one of the highest strength metal alloys available in the market.Under the hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor, 2 GB/3 GB/ 4 GB RAM options, 16 GB/ 32 GB/64 GB storage options and a 3,000mAh unremovable battery.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, LG Q6 comes packed with a decent 13 MP snapper on the back with LED flash and a 5 MP shooter with 100-degree Wide angle lens.

Another notable aspect of LG Q6 is its square camera feature. It allows the device owners to fully utilise the 18:9 display aspect ratio and split the screen into two identical square shapes so that the user can capture photos and review it simultaneously. This will definitely come in handy for those who use photo sharing apps like Instagram.

LG Q6 availability details:

The company has confirmed that the new LG Q6 will be released first in select Asian markets next month followed by Europe, Latin America and North American regions.

The smartphone will come in three variants based on RAM and internal memory configurations—top-end Q6+ (4 GB RAM+64 GB storage), generic Q6 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage) and a budget Q6α (2 GB RAM + 16 GB).

Key specifications of LG Q6: