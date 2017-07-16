Recently launched budget variant of LG G6 flagship phone (aka Q6) has surfaced online through the company's promotional video, which showcases some interesting features, including the ability to use the handset in one hand. The Q6 mirrors the design language of the G6 with an identical FullVision display and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Q6 series includes two other smartphones: Q6+ and Q6α along the lines of the LG G6. Moving on to the specifications, the Q6 comes with a 5.5in Full Vision full HD display with 2160x1080 pixels resolution at a pixel density of 442ppi.

On the camera front, the new Square Camera feature brings 1:1 usable real estate to the user interface, besides introducing the Burst Mode feature for taking multiple stills in a sequence. The handset also ships with a 13MP rear camera as well as a 5MP front-facing selfie snapper with 100 degree wide-angle feature.

LG Q6 comes with power-packed hardware, including the Snapdragon 435 mobile processor chipset paired with 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage and 3,000mAh non-removable battery. The handset will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

The smartphone is damage resistant owing to its ultra-strong 7000 series aluminium construction. The company has recently confirmed the Q6 has passed several battery tests including heat, penetration and shock conditions.

Meanwhile, the Q6+ will have the same features of the Q6 with the exception of bigger 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Being an entry-level device, the Q6α will be the most budget-friendly phone among the three handsets in the Q6 series with just 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. All other features of the Q6 variants (+ and α) will remain the same as the regular model.