After launching the generic Q6, LG is reportedly planning to release its upgraded version Q6+ in India early next month.

Social media-savvy retail chain Mahesh Telecom has teased the package of LG Q6+ on Twitter and also claimed that the new device will be available offline soon, most probably in the first week of September. As of now, there is no word on the price of LG Q6+, but it is likely to priced under Rs 18,000.

For those unaware, LG Q6+ shares almost all the features both the exterior looks and internal hardware of the generic LG Q6. The key difference is the RAM+Storage configuration, the former boast 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, whereas the latter houses 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The highlight of the new LG Q6 series is the display. It boasts 5.5-inch full HD (2160x1080p) FullVision screen. With this innovative technology, device owners will be able to enjoy more immersive experience while video browsing, gaming and multi-tasking.

Another notable aspect of LG Q6 is its square camera feature. It allows the device owners to fully utilize 18:9 display aspect ratio and split the screen into two identical square shapes so that he/she can capture photos and review it simultaneously. This will definitely come in handy for those who use photo sharing apps like Instagram.

LG Q6 also comes with high-grade 7000 series aluminum, one of the highest strength metal alloys available in the market. Inside, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage and a 3,000mAh un-removable battery.

LG G6+ houses a 13 MP camera on the back with LED flash and a 5 MP snapper with 100-degree Wide angle lens.

Key specifications of LG Q6 series: