Smartphone manufacturer LG has announced its latest LG X4 in South Korea with a price tag of KRW 297,000 (approx $275 / Rs. 17,850). The addition to the X series after LG X4+ comes with the company's digital payment platform known as LG Pay.

LG Pay allows users to register easily with the camera. When you turn on the camera, the card information is automatically recognized and registered easily.

The new smartphone looks similar to LG's X4+ except for the rear camera sensor. LG X4 will sport a 5.3-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280x720 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and 2.5D curved glass.

Under the hood, the smartphone will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clubbed with Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM. LG X4 comes with an onboard storage of 16GB which can be expanded to 2TB via MicroSD card.

As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor along with a LED flash. On the front, LG X4 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

@LGIndia has come up with the #X4 with the model number LM-X410S smartphone in its home market.https://t.co/zfSLLtLPvW — GIZBOT (@gizbot) March 5, 2018

The circular capacitive fingerprint scanner is placed underneath the rear camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery and Android 7.1.2 Nougat. However, the smartphone is only limited to South Korea and is yet to be released in other countries.

LG X4 also supports HD DMB TV which allows users to watch live TV without any internet connection. It will also come with 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC, and MicroUSB Type-C Port connectivity options.