LG made a big splash at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona with the new G6 series flagship, which comes with loads of creative features, including FullVision display and new aspect ratio standard (18:9). But it got sidelined a few weeks later, after Samsung Galaxy S8 series was launched in late March.

Now, the South Korean consumer electronics major, in a bid to up the ante on rival Samsung, has reportedly forged an alliance with local firm Oez. The latter, known in the world for its facial recognition solutions, will build dedicated software for LG G6 to incorporate 3D face identification feature and use it as one of the secured transaction modes for LG Pay, The Investor reported, citing reliable sources.

If all things fall in place, LG intends to release an OTA (Over-The-Air) update with LG Pay having 3D facial recognition feature to the LG G6.

An interesting thing about the new biometric technology coming to LG G6 is that it is more secure than Samsung Galaxy S8 series. Recently, reports emerged that the face recognition in Galaxy S8 series can be tricked to open the device's lockscreen just by using the owner's picture, as it reads information in 2D.

On the other hand, the LG G6 (after installing the update) is intuitive enough to identify a photo from a real person's face, as it takes 3D information, including subtle facial anatomical complexities to accurately recognise the real person.

If this turns out to be true, LG G6 will be the world's first smartphone to use facial recognition for cashless transactions.

It is believed that the LG Pay will first debut in the home market, South Korea, in June and will be expanded to other global markets in the following months.

Key specifications of LG G6: