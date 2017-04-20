After Samsung launched Galaxy S8 in India, another South Korean consumer electronics major LG has confirmed to debut the company's flagship G6 series in the country later this month.

LG India, which started G6 pre-registration on its official website earlier in week, has now sent us the media invite for the official G6 product launch in New Delhi on April 24.

For those unaware, LG G6 For those unaware, LG G6 boasts 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display (2,880 x 1,440) with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio that almost entirely fills the front of the smartphone.

Further, it also comes with IP67 water-and-dust certifications, which means that the LG G6 owners can take the phone for a dip in the swimming pool (fresh water), as it can survive close to five feet under-water for up to 30 minutes and operate the phone including photography.

The G6 also houses 13MP dual-camera with 125-degree angle field of view, similar to human eye's visual range. This feature apparently enables the user to capture the scene he/she sees with their own eyes and reduce distorted edges.

On the front, it houses 5MP MP with 100-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. With the increase in the visual range, LG G6 users will surely find taking a group selfie hassle-free, even if he/she as a short arm.

Another notable aspect of LG G6 is its square camera feature. It allows the device owners to fully utilize 18:9 display aspect ratio and split the screen in two identical square shapes, so that he/she can capture photos and review it simultaneously. This will definitely come in handy for those who use photo sharing apps like Instagram.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor, 4GB, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery.

Competition:

Once launched, LG G6 will be up against the recently released Samsung Galaxy S8 series, OnePlus 3T, HTC U Ultra and Apple iPhone 7 series, among others

Key specifications of LG G6: