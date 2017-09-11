LG is doing its best to make its presence felt in the Samsung-Apple dominant market for premium smartphones. With the recent launch of LG V30, the company gained some brownie points, but Samsung made a bigger impact by launching Galaxy Note 8 and Apple is going to make waves with its iPhone 8 launch on September 12.

But LG isn't running out of moves. While the Galaxy Note 8 received record pre-bookings in India, LG dropped the price of its flagship G6 smartphone to gain some attention. The latest price cut in India makes the premium dual-camera smartphone with FullVision display Rs. 14,000 cheaper than its launch price.

LG had launched the G6 in India for Rs. 51,990 in April, but the price hasn't been consistent ever since. Following series of price cuts, attractive discounts, the G6 is finally available for a discounted price of Rs. 37,990, which is equivalent to the premium flagship-killer OnePlus 5.

The discounted price is already reflected on Amazon.in. But the Platinum variant is available for Rs. 39,990, which is Rs. 2,000 higher than the Astro Black and Mystic White colours.

The latest price cut follows the limited period discount on LG G6, which dropped the price to Rs. 41,990 on Amazon India in May. But the smartphone quickly got another price cut, making it available for Rs. 38,990, albeit for Amazon Prime members, in June.

Even with such steep price cuts, the question is whether the G6 is worth buying.

In terms of specs, the G6 comes with a 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio, dual 13MP rear cameras, and 5MP front snapper. It is powered by a Snapdragon 821 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage up to 2TB.

Under the hood, we find a 3,300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and a fingerprint sensor is placed at the back for quick, secure access to the phone. The phone is also IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. Overall, it's a good phone for the current price, but there's competition.

Let's take up its closest competitor OnePlus 5 into consideration.

For Rs. 37,999, OnePlus 5 comes with a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 3,300mAh battery with Dash Charge, dual rear-cameras with 16MP+20MP configuration and a 16MP front snapper. OnePlus 5 doesn't match the G6's display, instead, comes with a standard 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED screen.

But in an overall perspective, OnePlus 5 has better specs, and LG G6 takes away the charm with its design and camera.