LG's mini variant of the G6 flagship phone aka LG G6 Mini aka Q6 was recently spotted on the Geekbench site with several of its key specifications uncovered. The Q6 was earlier spotted in a leaked FCC document by prolific tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) who later tweeted the model number 'M700' of the handset along with its key specifications including 13MP camera and 3GB RAM.

Now, the same M700 model of the Q6 handset has surfaced on the Geekbench report. The device has been tested across single-core and multi-core tests with scores of 622 and 1777 points.

Some of the noteworthy specs of the handset as confirmed in the report include: an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS onboard.

The LG G6 mini aka Q6 was first revealed in the recent report by TechnoBuffalo who confirmed LG could be releasing a mini variant of the flagship G6 with the 5.4in display running at an aspect ratio of 18:9. Later on, Evan Blass clarified these specs stating that the Q6 would indeed have an aspect ratio of 18:9:5.

There are no other details available at the moment regarding the G6 budget variant.

However, a Twitter user (@grzdabek) has suggested that the handset would be launching on July 11 in Poland. The authenticity of this claim cannot be verified at the moment as LG has neither indicated a Poland-exclusive launch nor hinted at a possible global release for the Q6.