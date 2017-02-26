After weeks of speculations, LG G6 is all set to break covers later on Sunday (Feb 26) in Barcelona, which also hosts the internationally acclaimed Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017.

LG G6 is scheduled to be unveiled to Sant Jordi club, Barcelona, at 12:00 pm local time (15:30 IST). Those of you, who haven't got any entry passes for the launch event; Fret not. The company will be livestreaming the entire event online.

LG G6: What we know so far

As per the official teasers, LG G6 is confirmed to boast 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display (2,880 x 1,440) with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio that almost entirely fills the front of the smartphone. The dimensions of the phone are ergonomically designed to ensure maximum comfort and compatibility with existing and upcoming digital content.

Despite the big screen, it will still boast compact body (see the image below) enough to be wrapped around by fingers even by a person with small hands.

Another teaser image has revealed that the upcoming G6 will boast 13MP dual-camera with 125-degree angle field of view, similar to the human eye's visual range. This feature apparently allows the user to capture the scene he/she see with their own eyes and reduce distorted edges.

On the front, the company, without divulging camera's MP count, confirmed that it will have 100-degree wide-angle lens.

With the increase in the visual range, LG G6 users will surely find taking a group selfie hassle free, even if he/she as a short arm.

It is also said to feature durable (water-proof) body and long-lasting battery.

Another interesting aspect of LG G6 is that it is expected to house not one but two digital butler options — Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

It is also said to feature wireless charging, contactless payment (LG Pay) and advanced Iris scanner. Unlike Samsung's infamously retired Galaxy Note 7, which had a dedicated IR-based scanner, the LG device's ocular-based biometric technology will also make use of the front camera for more accurate reading of the Iris and reduce the false-rejection ratio.

Under the hood, it is said to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage.

Here's how to watch LG G6 unveiling live:

Interested readers can head to LG Mobile Global's official YouTube channel to view the entire event live on smartphones and PCs and Smart TVs. The company will also webcast the programme on Facebook, as well.

Readers can also catch live action right here:

Watch this space for latest on LG G6 and MWC 2017.