LG's presence at the Mobile World Congress this year has been a crucial one and something that wasn't going to go unnoticed. The G6 smartphone is LG's showstopper at the ongoing mobile trade show in Barcelona, Spain, and turned many heads at the event.

Since Samsung did not launch its Galaxy S8 at the MWC this year, LG gained the spotlight. We had the chance to check out the device shortly after its launch and looks like the company has made a fine device to get through to consumers. Everything from its design to camera and battery, LG G6 is the one to impress.

LG G6's design is the main highlight and one of the most standout features that reflects the company's dedication and hard work towards the phone. In fact, we found the LG G6's design to be one of the best ones at the MWC floor. The ultra-sleek bezels are nearly invisible, and even the top and bottom bar sizes have been reduced to minimal, giving a large screen real estate for viewers.

The 5.7-inch QHD display is a boon as it can really bring out true colours while watching movies or photos. LG G6 has a big display, but it is quite compact and doesn't feel strange for one-handed operations as well. This is made possible by stretching the handset diagonally and cutting the curves at the right places.

The solid metal and glass construction gives the G6 a refreshing and a premium feel. Turning over the device, there's a dual camera setup at the back along with a fingerprint scanner button, which is also the lock button for the device. The company has also sealed the body of the phone to make it water resistant, which is a great add-on to counter rivals.

Moving on to the camera, there's a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back with dual LED flash in a horizontal layout. In the front, we find a 5MP snapper with a wide-angle lens. We tested the camera for its capabilities and it is at par with most premium devices. In fact, the details are pretty intense with the G6 and it can deliver true-to-life colours. But our testing was based on the shots taken in the well-lit LG booth at MWC, so we would like to reserve our final verdict on the phone camera's true capabilities until our final review.

While the G6 received a lot of praise, there were several fingers pointed at the phone for being a generation behind. As you may have guessed, the G6's Snapdragon 821 chipset doesn't really scream flagship. But the performance of the handset while our hands-on seemed stable. In fact, we have seen the Google Pixel and OnePlus 3T do wonders with the same chipset. But if LG G6 is going to face its rival Samsung Galaxy S8 soon, the upgraded Snapdragon 835 would be really necessary.

In other aspects, LG G6 is bound to win some consumers this time around. Features like integrated Google Assistant, Quick Charge 3.0 for the 3,300mAh battery, microSD card support up to 2TB, ultra-fast fingerprint scanner and the completely overhauled user interface make for a good sell.

The pricing of the handset in the global market is yet to be revealed, but it is expected to cost around $749, which makes it flagship-level premium. The company also has its V30 coming later this year, so our advice would be to wait for the new true flagship, which is expected to give Samsung and Apple a good run for their money. But if you are looking for stability, good design, camera and battery, LG G6 won't disappoint you.