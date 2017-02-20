LG G5– though failed to impress consumers at large– was arguably one of the best camera phones rolled out in 2016. Now, the company has confirmed its successor, G6 series, will boast of state-of-the-art camera technology.

LG, in its latest teaser, has confirmed that the upcoming G6 will have a 13MP dual-camera with 125-degree angle field of view, akin to human eye's visual range. The feature will enable the user to capture the scene the way he/she sees it with minimal distorted edges.

The front camera will have a 100-degree wide-angle lens.

G6 will also boast of square camera feature. It will allow the user to capture and review photos simultaneously through a split screen. Instagrammers have a reason to cheer.

LG G6: Other expected features

LG G6 will have a 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display (2,880 x 1,440) with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio. The phones are ergonomically designed to ensure maximum user comfort.

The phone will come with a compact body (see the image below) that fits even small hands. G6 will feature durable (water-proof) body and long-lasting battery.

LG G6 is expected to have two digital butler options—Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The phone is also said to feature wireless charging, contactless payment (LG Pay) and advanced Iris scanner. Unlike Samsung's notorious Galaxy Note 7, which had a dedicated IR-based scanner, the LG device's ocular-based biometric technology will also make use of the front camera for more accurate reading of Iris and to reduce false rejection ratio.

Under-the-hood, LG G6 will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage.

LG G6 is slated to debut on February 26, a day ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, Barcelona (February 27-March 2).

Watch this space for latest news on LG G6 and MWC 2017.