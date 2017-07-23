After releasing the Android Nougat to the 2016-series LG G5, the company has commenced rolling out the Google's mobile v7.0 OS update to its predecessor G4.

As of now, LG has begun rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat to the G4 in its home market South Korea and that too via the official LG Bridge app for PC, GSM Arena reported. LG G4 owners can connect their phone to the computer, launch the LG Bridge app and download the official update.

If you are not familiar with manual software installation, it is advisable to wait for a few days, as the company is expected to deploy the same update via OTA (Over-The-Air). This is more straight forward, as you will be notified on the phone about the update and you just have to accept the terms to download and install and be done with it in half an hour max.

As far as other markets are concerned, the company, like earlier, will start the roll-out process soon in phases and complete it in a month or two.

For LG G4, this might be last OS software it will ever receive, as the device is two years old and the company is no longer obligated to offer software support. But, it might offer security patches in the event of any serious malware/virus threat, for one additional year.

[Note: As per the treaty between the mobile-makers and Google, they are obliged to provide software support for 18-24 months only]

What Android Nougat brings to LG G4?

The Android 7.0 Nougat comes with Google's latest security update, multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

