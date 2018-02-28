Lexus, the Japanese luxury car-maker under Toyota's umbrella, has released the first image of the UX urban crossover model ahead of the global debut at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. Lexus will slot the new crossover below NX SUV, which recently entered the Indian market.

Lexus UX is based on the UX concept showcased at the Paris motor show in 2016. The production version will take on the urban crossover models like Jaguar E-Pace, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and BMW X1.

The image shows UX with unmistakable Lexus design cues starting with the massive spindle grille. To make it sportier, the grille gets dark shade. The square wheel arches with plastic cladding add rugged appeal to the UX while diamond-cut five-twin spoke looks rich.

Even though UX will be slotted below NX, the former boasts off LED DRLs that have been neatly incorporated into the edgy headlights. The vertically stacked fog lamp bezel is another element that adds a sporty touch of the UX. Though there are no pictures of the rear, previous teaser image confirms the UX will have a light strip across the back of the crossover.

The short video also gives us some idea about the interior of UX. The top center of the dashboard will get large infotainment screen (10 or 12 inches). The center stack appears to be less button-heavy and a blue start/stop button can be seen. There are a fully digital instrument cluster and a large steering wheel.

The UX will be offered in a range of internal combustion engine as well as hybrid powertrains. It may share the powertrain with NX. Lexus claims that the UX crossover is underpinned by a new platform, which is expected to be Toyota's TNGA architecture, which is used in Prius and C-HR.

The image shows the F Sport version of the UX suggesting that the car will be shown in the range-topping variant. It will also be offered in UX200, UX250 and UX250h variants.