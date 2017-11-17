Lexus India is all set to add a fourth model to its portfolio. The company has unveiled NX300h hybrid SUV on Friday which will go on sale in January 2018. Lexus India will also announce the price of its new entry-level SUV in January.

The arrival of this latest hybrid electric vehicle offering strengthens Lexus' product range in India, further building on its growth in the country following the brand's entry into the market in March 2017.

The Lexus NX300h will be available in India in two variants – the F Sport and Luxury models. It comes with the signature spindle grille of the Lexus. It also boasts of panoramic roof, LED triple-projector-beam headlamps and uniquely styled front and rear section to make a statement on the road. Inspired by the facets of a cut gemstone, new LED tail lamps are just one of the many details that set NX apart.

The new SUV flaunts all-wheel drive and a new adaptive suspension. The NX300h is powered by a 2.5 litre, 4-cylinder in-line engine, which produces 194hp of max power, delivering an ARAI certified mileage of 18.32kmpl.

Lexus' first kick-sensor-activated power rear door, first-in-class power-folding and power-reclining rear seats and hi-fi Mark Levinson system with ClariFi technology featuring 14 speakers adds richness to the NX300h. The new Lexus NX features a 360-degree panoramic surround view monitor, which uses four high-definition cameras to simulate a top-down view of the vehicle.

Safety features include 8 airbags, ABS and vehicle stability control along with an anti-theft system making the Lexus NX300h a secure ride.

"The Lexus NX300h brings to life the qualities which set us apart and delivers a lifestyle that is uniquely Lexus. This premium urban sports gear delivers exceptional design and comfort and is a fashionable car that suits urban style and use," said Akitoshi Takemura, President, Lexus India. "The strikingly bold design of the NX 300h is coupled with the performance of a hybrid electric vehicle that makes this a cool SUV," he added.