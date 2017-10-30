Lexus India is all set to add a fourth model to its portfolio. The company is tight-lipped about the upcoming car while the front silhouette of the car in the official invite indicates it is the NX300h. The NX is the entry-level crossover and will be positioned below RX in India.

The NX is the third best-selling vehicle of the Lexus in 2016 behind the RX crossover and ES sedan. The company gave a design overhaul to the NX series in April this year and showcased it at the Shanghai Motor Show. The cosmetic surgery has given the crossover a much-needed freshness after its introduction in the global markets in 2014.

While the NX sports the signature spindle grille of the Lexus, the upper portions of the grille and fenders have been reworked to flow better into the hood and doors in the new version. The bottom portion of the bumper has a protruding stance to make it edgier.

The rear bumper has been reshaped in the new version to complement the changes up front. Other changes include reshaped exhaust tips and new 18-inch wheels. On the interior, the major change is the 10.3-inch infotainment screen in place of the earlier 7-inch unit.

The India-bound variant is expected to be NX300h and it has a hybrid engine under the hood. The 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine will be paired with an electric motor that produces a combined output of 194bhp. The mill will come paired with an electronically controlled CVT unit.

A report in Autocar claims Lexus will offer the NX300h in two variants here­ — the entry-level 'Luxury' trim and the top-spec 'F-Sport.' The NX300h is expected to be priced at nearly Rs 70 lakh since it will be launched as CBU line.

It will go up against affordable rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLA and the Audi Q3. Dealers have started accepting bookings for Rs 5 lakh advance while deliveries are expected from early next year.