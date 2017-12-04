Toyota's luxury brand Lexus commenced India sales on March 24 this year. Lexus India started off with the launch of its ES sedan and RX luxury crossover while full-size luxury SUV LX joined the range in May. The fourth member NX crossover will join the portfolio soon. However, that is not the end of the story.

Buoyed by the positive response, Lexus is planning to launch its flagship sedan the LS in India reports Autocar. The Japanese brand will launch the LS sedan in January 2018. In line with the hybrid focussed line-up for India, the LS 500h will be the variant heading here.

The LS sedan goes up against the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series and Audi A8 in the luxury sedan segment. The company had pulled the covers of new LS sedan at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January 2017.

The LS sedan comes with the signature spindle grille of the Lexus. The butch grille is made up of 5,000 individual particles. It is flanked by S-shaped headlamps and that adds a sporty stance up front.

The 20-inch "flame-inspired" alloy wheels are the highlight on the sides, while boomerang-shaped tail lamps cannot go unnoticed at the rear. With a length of 5.2 metres and a wheelbase of 3.1 metres, the LS is a really big car.

Inside, the luxury has been amplified with a host of comfort features. These include 28-way power front seats and rear seats with heating, cooling, massage, and the option to recline. The 12.3-inch navigation screen by Mark Levinson stereo is the icing on the cake.

The new LS also boasts of a Dynamic Management system, which adjusts braking, steering, acceleration and suspension to counteract body roll.

Lexus

The LS 500h destined for India will be powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine working in tandem with two electric motors that will make a combined output of 354hp. The power will be channelled via an e-CVT transmission and India-spec model is expected only in rear-wheel drive form.

The LS 500h will be launched Completely Built Units (CBU) and hence it is expected to be priced nearly Rs 1.5 crore ex-showroom.