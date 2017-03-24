Toyota Motors' luxury brand Lexus Motors made inroads into the Indian market on Friday, March 24 with the launch of three models; ES 300h, RX 450h and LX 450d. While the entry-level luxury sedan ES 300h is priced at Rs 55.27 lakh, the RX450h Luxury comes at Rs 1.07 crore and RX FSport will set you back at Rs 1.09 crore (all prices Ex-showroom, Delhi). The prices of the sports utility vehicle, LX450d, will be revealed later.

Lexus will be sold in India through the company's dealerships in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The current range will be available for purchase from tomorrow. All the Lexus models will be brought to India as CBU (Completely Built-up Unit).

Lexus ES 300h

The ES300h is based on the Camry sedan. The sedan is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine and the electric motor assist mated to the same CVT gearbox. This is the same unit that powers the Camry hybrid in India.

Lexus RX

Lexus RX 450h is the most popular product in the company's portfolio. The Lexus RX 450h is powered by 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine complemented with a hybrid unit. The powertrain will return 308hp mated to an e-CVT gearbox. The Lexus RX450h will be pitted against the Audi Q5 and the BMW X3 in India. The Lexus RX 450h is available in two variants- the RX priced at Rs 1.07 crore and the RX F-Sport at Rs 1.09 crore (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Lexus LX 450d

LX 450d comes powered by a 4.5-litre V8 diesel engine, which is tuned to develop 261bhp of power and a peak torque of 650Nm, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.