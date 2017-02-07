Valtteri Bottas became Lewis Hamilton's teammate for the 2017 Formula One season after World Champion Nico Rosberg announced his shock retirement after the end of last season. And now, Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton hopes that Bottas is ready for the challenge of being his teammate.

Anthony Hamilton believes that his son Lewis is at the peak of his powers and said that anyone who goes up against Lewis needs to have their career planned because it could be a career-ending move.

"Anybody who goes up against Lewis needs to have planned their career correctly because it could be a career-ending move when you go up against Lewis. I personally think, while he's getting older and more mature, he's still actually heading towards the prime of his career. So Lewis is going to be a force to be reckoned with this year" Sky Sports quoted Anthony Hamilton as saying.

Last season in Formula 1 was the first time in Lewis Hamilton's 10 years at F1 that he was outscored by a team-mate over a full campaign and now Anthony says that his son is only concentrating on winning the championship back.

"Lewis only ever thinks about winning. He's happy for Nico, like we all are to be quite honest. We've known him a long time and Nico has really worked hard. You need a little bit luck along the way, and he's had that, but I think Lewis is just looking forward now to winning the championship back on his own merit" he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, current world champion and retired German F1 driver Nico Rosberg admitted in a recent interview that he would have liked to see Fernando Alonso take his place at Mercedes, but stated that Bottas is a great solution for them.

"Everyone says Alonso and I say it too because there would be fireworks with Hamilton. As a fan, it would be nice, but for the team it wouldn't work. They've found a great solution. Bottas is fast and though Hamilton will be at a very, very high level and it will be difficult to beat him, I have proved that he can" Rosberg was quoted as saying.