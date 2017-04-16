It looks like old love is knocking on the door again. Hours before the Bahrain Grand prix, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton seems to have gone into nostalgia mode. Hamilton was clearly missing his ex, Nicole Scherzinger, as he shared a cute video with the singer.

Recalling the good times, the star took to Instagram stories to share a video from what looks like a café that was playing a song sung by Scherzinger. The heartbroken racer shared the seconds-long video with the caption: "Nicole used to sing this to me, such a beautiful song. Good times."

But what was the song? The Pussycat Dolls singer used to sing Hamilton her 2005 hit number Stick wit U. The lyrics of the song will melt the heart of anyone listening.

Clearly, when Hamilton heard the song at the restaurant he was sitting at, the memories and emotions flooded back and he couldn't help but post the video, sharing the state of his heart. And with his mood evident, he wanted to go back to the good old times.

Donning his Mercedes AMG Petronas team baseball cap, the racing driver showed off his gold necklace and matching earings as he sat in a white T-shirt.

For those who do not know what the song is, here's the video:

The 32-year-old Mercedes racer and the 38-year-old beauty were dating on and off for about eight years, from 2007, before they parted ways for good two years ago.

Ever since then, Hamilton has been rumoured to be dating Rihanna, model Barbara Palvin and Winnie Harlow whereas Nicole has moved on to date Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.