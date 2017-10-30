Rarely have we seen this creative side of British ace Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton! After all, winning the World Championship for the fourth time and the proud occasion of "godson" Darth Steve turning six months, calls for a major celebration.

What better way to express the love than to croon one of the romantic classics To Be Loved, performed by Jackie Wilson. The song has been picturised on veteran American actor Eddie Murphy as well, in the movie Coming to America (1988).

Darth Steve came into my life 6 months ago and I’m so grateful I get to have him with me always? #comingtoamerica #nothadonedrinkyet A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

We don't really know if that cute little thing beside Hamilton is his biological son or a baby from a surrogate mother. The 32-year-old yet-unmarried driver has dated American TV star and singer Nicole Scherzinger for many years.

Hamilton also has been recently linked with singer Rita Ora, Hungarian model Barbara Palvin as well as supermodel Winnie Harlow.

All we know so far about Steve is that the F1 driver calls the baby his "godson" and the six-month old kid is a social media star already, thanks to his papa.

Roadie?? A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

First sunset with Hiero❤️ #darthsteve A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Hamilton, who did contemplate retirement in a few years' time, comfortably secured his fourth Formula One World Championship title despite finishing ninth in the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday October 29. Max Verstappen won the race, while Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas stood second.

Hamilton is now tied with Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel in the list of drivers with the most World Championships. The Briton still has a long way to if he wants to be the Greatest of All-Time (GOAT).

The F1 World Championships records Hamilton still needs to break: