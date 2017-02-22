Former Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton had recently highlighted that he is against data-sharing among teammates saying that it would not be fair to the drivers if they bring their A-game only for their teammate to be able to study it on a computer.

Hamilton feels that each driver should rely on raw talent to shine. The comments have sparked a controversy that the Brit has problems with Valtteri Bottas and his Mercedes team.

The 32-year-old, however, was quick to clarify via Twitter that he has 'zero problems' with his new teammate Valtteri Bottas or the Mercedes team. While Hamilton still does not agree with data-sharing, he said that that those comments were not meant to criticise Bottas or his Mercedes team. He says the comments were his feelings about the sport in general.

"I wish to clarify, I have not hit out at my team at all. My point on data sharing is solely my feelings about the sport in general. It has been my feeling since the day I started F1 and still is 10 years later. There is zero problems in my team, zero problems with Bottas," Hamilton tweeted.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has organised a competition for his fans where he asked them to design his helmet for the 2017 Formula One season. The Brit has received around 8,000 designs and has revealed the three runner-ups and all the three designers will receive a signed half-size replica of their helmet.

The first helmet design has been designed by Anamarija Vrtanik. Hamilton is really impressed by her design and has said that she has great drawing skills. He continued by saying that her pattern idea works well with the back of the helmet and shows a sense of symmetry.

The second design, designed by Angel Aza, was a unique take on Hamilton's existing design. He really liked the candy apple red used and said that the use of blue and green was a nice touch.

The final design is a unique helmet as it is gold in colour. He really liked the design by Leonardo Santos and said that the use of gold was a 'cool idea.' He added that the use of stripes communicates speed excellently and the use of apple red once again was striking.

Hamilton will reveal the winner of the competition soon and will wear the helmet for the next nine months over the course of the 2017 Formula One season.

Mercedes are also set to unveil their new car on Thursday with pre-season testing set to start next Monday in Barcelona.