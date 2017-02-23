Liberty Media recently took over Formula One in a deal worth $8 billion. The deal also saw Bernie Ecclestone's reign come to an end, and it looks like Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton might have some suggestions for the new owners.

American executive Chase Carey took over as CEO and along with him, commercial chief Sean Bratches and sporting head Ross Brawn will now run Formula One.

While their plan is to change the face of the sport, Lewis Hamilton feels that the sport has not been entertaining enough and has not done enough to connect with the fans. He said the sport has become outdated and was hoping the new owners can modernise the sport in the coming years.

"Formula 1 is a bit outdated. If you look at other sports, they are further ahead in the entertainment factor. Formula 1 is really catching up and they have a lot of catching up to do," Motorsport weekly quoted Hamilton as saying.

"I don't feel Formula 1 is winning, and it hasn't been for a long time. That is to do with rule changes and not engaging the fans enough.

"There still is a great following in Formula 1 and I am excited for the new owners coming in and I hope they do something new."

One of the main reasons Liberty Media took over Formula One was to give it a major facelift and increase the sports' appeal and its fan base especially in the United States, where it has struggled to gain an audience. They intend to do exactly that, as they will promote F1 on social and digital media as well as place emphasis on supporting the European heartland.

However, Lewis Hamilton feels that they need to look beyond the commercial aspect of the sport and speak to the fans and see what they want.

"The first step would be to see what the fans feel they're lacking, what they feel they would want more of. I think you'd get a good balance of opinions from people who have been to a grand prix."

The Mercedes driver has long been pushing to get fans to be more involved in Formula One and he held a competition inviting his supporters to design his helmet for the 2017 season. He recently announced the winner via his twitter account.

Check out the helmet that Lewis Hamilton will be wearing for the 2017 Formula One season.