F1 veteran Lewis Hamilton is currently 32 (born January 1985). In the event he makes a decision of retiring from the sport in a year or two, as his former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg, we now know what the Briton will be up to.

Foraying into MotoGP or even the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR), are major goals Hamilton is looking to checking off his bucket list.

"I would like to race in MotoGP, or do a Nascar race, like the Daytona 500," Hamilton was quoted as saying by beIN Sports France, ahead of this weekend's Bahrain GP.

Hamilton was speaking about McLaren-Honda driver Fernando Alonso's decision of skipping the Monaco Grand Prix 2017, scheduled for the last week of May, to take part in the 2017 Indianapolis 500 -- a top-watched automobile racing competition -- scheduled for May 28.

Alonso is possibly going to get replaced with Hamilton's compatriot Jenson Button for the Monaco GP.

The three-time World Champion Hamilton, meanwhile, mentioned that he would never go the way of Alonso and skip a Formula 1 race for any other event. However, he wished the Spaniard all the best.

"What Fernando is doing is great. We should be allowed to compete in many disciplines. Fernando is one of the best drivers in the world and he will be the best Driver in Indianapolis, and it will be interesting to see how he is doing despite his lack of experience," Hamilton said.