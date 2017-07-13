There were robots, a lot of hi-tech Formula 1 cars, even Little Mix with a musical performance...but not Lewis Hamilton. A promotional event in London organised by Liberty Media on Wednesday July 13, just days ahead of the British Grand Prix 2017, was left unattended by the hometown favourite driver.

Jenson Button, Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, along with 16 other drivers, were in attendance at the F1 Live London event at the Trafalgar Square and Whitehall. But not the three-time world champion...

As a result, Hamilton got booed by his own hometown fans when his name was called during the even.

Liberty Media, too, have taken a note of the incident and they are miffed as to why Hamilton decided not to attend it.

Two day holiday before the greatest race weekend of the year!! #blessed #greatful #GodIsTheGreatest A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

The 32-year-old has embarked on a mini-break, after what transpired at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend. Hamilton came in fourth and failed to make a podium finish as Mercedes teammate Bottas won the race.

Hamilton did mention that making a comeback at this stage to win the world championship crown, yet again, was very difficult. With Vettel in a hot form, Hamilton may not just be able to get it done in the 2017 season.

"Lewis feels that is is such a tough championship battle that he needed the days off after Austria....but you can see him at Silverstone," Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said.

Silverstone at its final stage

The British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) has mentioned that the increasing costs of hosting the race could well see no annual F1 event at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, any longer.

With the recent demonstration made in the national capital, London could very well be hosting the British Grand Prix, post 2019.

"Unless a new contractual arrangement can be reached with Liberty Media, 2019 will be the last year that the British Grand Prix takes place at Silverstone – the only viable venue for a British GP," mentioned John Grant, Chairman, BRDC.

"This decision has been taken because it is not financially viable for us to deliver the British Grand Prix under the terms of our current contract.

"We sustained losses of £2.8m in 2015 and £4.8m in 2016, and we expect to lose a similar amount this year."