Billy Monger, a 17-year-old British F4 racing driver, was regarded as one of the brightest prospects in motorsport racing. The teenager was a two-time British Champion and won multiple races in the World Karting Championship, Ginetta Junior Championships and 2016 F4 British Championships.

The youngster had high ambitions set for himself in 2017 and was eager to become the British F4 Champion.

"For 2017, it's my time to become the British F4 Champion. I strive for the win in everything I do. This is the only goal in my mind, to be the best. Ever," Monger had said.

However, things did not go according to plan for Monger as he was involved in one of the most horrific crashes to ever take place in motorsport racing. Monger was involved in a high-speed smash while racing at Donington Park in Derby on Sunday. He was trying to get past a pack of crowded cars when Finland's Patrik Pasma appeared to stop all of a sudden causing the crash.

Monger was trapped inside his car for almost an hour and a half until he could be airlifted to a hospital nearby, but the doctors could not save his legs. A statement regarding the health of Monger was released and it said he was in critical, but stable condition and was receiving the best possible medical attention.

The statement read: "Due to the injuries sustained and despite every effort, Billy has sadly had both lower legs amputated. He has been kept in an induced coma while undergoing surgery, from which he is expected to be woken in the next few days."

Following the horrific accident, a crowd-funding campaign was set up in his name by fellow racer Tom Ingram with a target of £260,000, but after a number of Formula One stars and teams found out about the incident they too started to promote the page. As a result, they have now managed to raise almost half a million pounds for the youngster.

The likes of Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button, Felipe Massa and a number of other Formula One drivers and Formula One teams shared his crowd-funding campaign and helped raise a lot more money than they had asked for. Along with that, they also offered a lot of support to Monger and his family.

Just seen the news about @BillyMonger accident at Donington. Does anyone have an accurate update on his condition? Send him good wishes ???? — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) 16 April 2017

Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, @BillyMonger — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) 19 April 2017

Sending my prayers to @BillyMonger and his family. Let's all help him out by donating here: https://t.co/x72PplHd0R — Esteban Gutierrez (@EstebanGtz) 19 April 2017

Hey guys, This boy Billy Monger had a huge accident and had to amputate both legs,let's help him. I'll do my best https://t.co/4QxE9NUT7k pic.twitter.com/t6u1HKfQuo — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) 19 April 2017

Support Billy! Please help!



https://t.co/QV4OWfYRDS — Pascal Wehrlein (@PWehrlein) 19 April 2017