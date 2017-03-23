Lewis Hamilton is as ripped as ever as he looks forward to his fourth Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship at the end of the year. The latest assignment at hand for the veteran British driver is the Australian Grand Prix 2017 and he made sure he stayed fit enough for the F1 2017 season, by sweating it out all winter.

Ahead of the weekend's races in the Melbourne Grand Prix, Hamilton, 32, feels like a "gladiator." But will being a gladiator help him in his efforts to help Mercedes pip Ferrari, who Hamilton feels will be the champions this year.

"I see Ferrari being quickest," told Hamilton to the BBC on Thursday. "They are definitely favourites."

Goodnight from Melbourne ???? A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

Hamilton, who is a black belt in karate, underwent a rigorous Muay Thai training all winter and also took part in boxing regime during his practice and testing sessions in Barcelona. "I am always looking for new ways to keep fit. Training can be boring; repetitive," he continued.

"So, I have tried something new. It's working for me. I feel like a gladiator."

Getting down and dirty training with @lorealmen today! #beinvincible #hardworkpaysoff #TeamLH #ambassador A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:23am PST

Hard work pays off... A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

No Games. #TrainHard A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:43am PST

Looking ahead to the gladiator-like challenges this year, Hamilton said: "It doesn't make any difference to me. Every year is a brand new challenge. You just want to beat whoever it is you're up against and the bigger the fight the more satisfying it is."

"I have not had a lot of battles with [Ferrari's] Sebastian [Vettel] on track, and I would love that and the fans would too," Hamilton added. "And for him [Fernando Alonso of McLaren-Honda] to be up there, too, before his time is up. I would love that. We haven't seen the best of Fernando."

"I am very keen to see what Red Bull bring because they were quite far behind in testing compared to Ferrari," Hamilton said of Red Bull drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen. "I didn't see many upgrades and I am excited to see what they bring here."