Lewis Hamilton is looking for a new helmet design for the upcoming 2017 Formula One season and the three-time Formula One world champion has asked fans to design it. Hamilton launched the competition via his Instagram account.

His official Instagram account read: "Do you want to design my racing helmet for the upcoming F1 season? I will meet the winner personally at one of the tracks to present them with the prize of a full size signed replica helmet".

The British racer went on to say that he is looking for something that features the red shade in his existing design.

"I'm on the lookout for a dope new layout that evolves my current theme and features the candy apple red in my existing design. I'll be picking the design that I feel is the most stylish, inspiring, iconic and eye-catching. To enter, simply post your designs on your public Instagram account".

Prior to joining Mercedes in 2013, Hamilton used to race with a yellow helmet during his McLaren days in tribute to his boyhood idol, Ayrton Senna.

Formula One rules state that a driver must have the same helmet for the entire season so that it becomes easy to distinguish them. However, a driver is permitted to sport a special helmet over the course of the season at the race of his choosing.

Meanwhile, pre-season testing starts at the end of February, with Mercedes set to unveil their new car on February 23at Silverstone. The first race of the season is scheduled to take place on March 26in Australia.

Click here to get the complete details of Lewis Hamilton's helmet design competition. The entry to the competition closes on February 6at 12:00 GMT.

Check out Lewis Hamilton's Instagram post where he announced the competition.