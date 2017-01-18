The list of celebrities supporting jallikattu is growing with many big names joining protests to lift the ban on the bull-taming sport. The latest one to back the movement is none other than Nayanthara.

In a press release, Nayanthara, who hails from Kerala, underlined the power of youth in their protests for the bull-taming sport and calls it as an "unprecedented history." "It indeed makes me proud to be part of this state (Tamil Nadu). As the youngsters fight out the various law enforcing agencies in the most passive manner, I support the cause of the people of Tamil Nadu who support jallikattu."

She adds, "If not by birth, at least by the force of emotion and pride I am a Tamilian. This state has been giving me the stature and pride and at this time of emotional juncture, I stand one among them to raise my voice against the foreign bodies, and also against the law enforcing agencies which were misinformed about the whole concept of jallikattu."

Nayanthara says that the emotional enthusiasm displayed by the supporters will go a long way in showing the rich culture of Tamil Nadu in limelight all over the country.

"As a common citizen, my heart goes with these youngsters who brave the natural and unnatural circumstances to achieve this feat. I wish these efforts bring back jallikattu, the cultural identity of Tamil Nadu without any further hindrance. Let the slogan 'we want jallikattu' be heard all through the country," the actress ends.

The support for jallikattu has intensified with stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Suriya and many others openly asking the government to lift the ban.

People across Tamil Nadu are holding protests to lift the ban on jallikattu. In Chennai, hundreds of youngsters have assembled at Marina Beach for the last two days to support the bull-taming game.