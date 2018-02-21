Sidharth Malhotra may have parted ways with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt but the two exes are not letting their emotional turmoil to take over their professional commitments.

Earlier, there were reports that Sidharth and Alia might not be a part of the third installment in Mahesh Bhatt's successful love saga franchise Aashiqui 3 owing to their rumoured break-up. However, the Aiyaary actor has now cleared the air about sharing space with Brahmastra actress in the film.

"Of course, we all are on board. It is taking time from the writing point of time, the director and producer have to agree on the script. It is a mystery to me as well. It will be a great thing to be working on this film. I have never worked with Bhatts so looking forward to this," Sidharth was quoted as saying by PTI.

Alia and Sidharth, who made their debut together in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year (2012), were last seen sharing space in Shakun Batra's Kapoor and Sons in 2016.

So far, Alia had been proven to be a lucky charm for Sidharth as both SOTY and Kapoor and Sons were declared as hit at the box office. It even garnered A Gentleman actor immense appreciation for his role in both the films.

On a personal level, Alia and Sidharth are reportedly not on good terms with each other. Recently, the rumored ex-couple came under one roof to celebrate Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi's first birthday bash On February 7 but they somehow avoided getting clicked with each other at the celebration.

Earlier, there were reports that their common godfather Karan Johar tried playing peacemaker for Alia and Sidharth, but unfortunately, things didn't go as planned.

While the two have already decided to move on from their break-up and keep their relationship on a professional level, it remains to be seen whether Alia and Sidharth will be able to bring their charm on the silver screen with their sizzling chemistry.