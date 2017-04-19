The Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy is upbeat post her double mastectomy and on April 17 she took to her Instagram page to show off her post-surgery chest. Murphy, who was a contestant on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor, decided to get her breasts removed after testing positive for the BRCA 2 gene mutation, which increases the chance of developing breast cancer.

The photograph that she posted on Instagram shows her in a blue-and-white striped shirt showing off her breast-less chest.

Murphy will now undergo reconstructive surgery to restore her breasts.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie's opening up about undergoing double mastectomy and reconstruction has helped raise awareness about breast cancer.

In a piece for The New York Times, Jolie wrote about her surgery, saying she does not regret the decision to go under the knife. The actress lost her mother, grandmother and aunt to cancer.

"I wanted to write this to tell other women that the decision to have a mastectomy was not easy," wrote Jolie. "But it is one I am very happy that I made. My chances of developing breast cancer have dropped from 87 percent to under 5 percent. I can tell my children that they don't need to fear they will lose me to breast cancer."