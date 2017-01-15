Lenovo-owned Moto is reportedly planning to launch a new product next month and the company has commenced sending out invites to various media outlets for a event on February 26, just a day ahead of the beginning of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2016 in Barcelona, Spain (February 27-March 2).

As of now, there is no official word on the product series, as such. But, we are certain that the company will not be announcing the successor to Moto Z, since the device is just a few months old. But, it is widely reported that Moto might unveil a new line of the Moto G series.

Earlier this week, a prototype of Moto G5 Plus surfaced on an e-commerce site OLX for RON (Romanian Leu) 1,650 (approx. $390/€367/Rs 26,440), revealing all key features.

As per the listing, Moto G5 Plus sports 5.5-inch full HD display, fingerprint sensor, Android 7.0 Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage, 13MP primary camera on the back, 5MP front snapper and a 3,080mAh battery.

The new Moto G5 series is expected to be released initially in Europe and India and later in the Americas.

Interestingly, Nokia has also confirmed to hold a press briefing on the very same day in Barcelona. The former mobile pioneer, in collaboration with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)-partner HMD Global Oy, is expected to announce similar mid-range phone and possibly a flagship mobile, as well.

Watch this space for latest news on Nokia, Moto products and MWC 2017.

