Lenovo has teased its upcoming device described as "Killer Note" without revealing the name but it could be referring to the K7 Note. The good news is you will see the device soon as the company is planning to unveil it shortly.

The Chinese technology giant has teased its upcoming handset, believed to be the Lenovo K7 Note, on its Facebook page saying that it will be a game changer.

"Ordinary performance will be a thing of the past. The new #KillerNote is set to blow you away! Uncaging soon," it wrote.

"Does your phone lag when you try to play your favourite game or watch that latest episode? Tell us how your ordinary phone doesn't match up to your speed using #MyNeedForSpeed & stand a chance to win the soon to be uncaged #KillerNote," it added.

However, no concrete detail of the new handset has been leaked so far.

Meanwhile, Lenovo K6 Note was released last year with a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with 1,920x1,080p (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, and an Android Marshmallow operating system.

The device also come packed with a 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) and 3GB/4GB RAM, mounts a16MP camera with dual-LED flash and an 8MP camera with fixed focus, and houses a 4,000mAh battery.