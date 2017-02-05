Lenovo-owned Moto (formerly known as Motorola) has announced that the company will release the much-anticipated Moto M gragreyy in India next week.

The brand new Moto M grey variant is said to be made available exclusively on Flipkart from Monday, February 6, at 12 noon. It is expected to be made available in two storage configurations— 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB memory—for Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively, same as the latte gold variant, currently being sold on the same e-commerce website.

Also read: Mystery Samsung phone with MediaTek CPU spotted on GFXBench

Except the new colour, everything else, including design language and the internal hardware remain same in the Moto M grey model. For the unaware, Moto M is the company's first-ever smartphone to boast an all-metal body and also comes with special splash-resistant coating to sustain rain and accidental drop in water, as well.

Under the hood, it houses MediaTek Helio P15 octa-core CPU backed by Android Marshmallow OS, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,050mAh battery with fast charging technology.

#ShowYourMettle with the new shade of grey on the #motom that’s coming your way.

Buy on @Flipkart, from 6th Feb at 12pm starting Rs. 15,999. pic.twitter.com/t9GGOg2NMS — Moto India (@Moto_IND) February 5, 2017

Moto M also boasts 16MP primary camera on the back with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash and on the front, it houses 8MP snapper with ¼-inch sensor.

Also read: Top 5 features that make the new Moto M an attractive buy

Once released, it will be up against the popular LeEco L2, recently released Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Oppo A57, Vivo V5 and its own sibling Moto G4 Plus.

Watch this space for more news on Moto products.

Key specifications of Moto M: