Lenovo-owned Moto (formerly known as Motorola) has announced that the company will release the much-anticipated Moto M gragreyy in India next week.
The brand new Moto M grey variant is said to be made available exclusively on Flipkart from Monday, February 6, at 12 noon. It is expected to be made available in two storage configurations— 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB memory—for Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively, same as the latte gold variant, currently being sold on the same e-commerce website.
Except the new colour, everything else, including design language and the internal hardware remain same in the Moto M grey model. For the unaware, Moto M is the company's first-ever smartphone to boast an all-metal body and also comes with special splash-resistant coating to sustain rain and accidental drop in water, as well.
Under the hood, it houses MediaTek Helio P15 octa-core CPU backed by Android Marshmallow OS, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,050mAh battery with fast charging technology.
#ShowYourMettle with the new shade of grey on the #motom that’s coming your way.— Moto India (@Moto_IND) February 5, 2017
Buy on @Flipkart, from 6th Feb at 12pm starting Rs. 15,999. pic.twitter.com/t9GGOg2NMS
Moto M also boasts 16MP primary camera on the back with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash and on the front, it houses 8MP snapper with ¼-inch sensor.
Once released, it will be up against the popular LeEco L2, recently released Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Oppo A57, Vivo V5 and its own sibling Moto G4 Plus.
Key specifications of Moto M:
|
Model
|
Moto M
|
Display
|5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) super AMOLED screen
|
OS
|Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
|
Processor
|MediaTek Helio P15 octa-core CPU
|
GPU
|Mali-T860 MP2
|
RAM
|3GB/4GB
|
Storage
|32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB
|
Camera
|
|
Battery
|3,050mAh (Li-Ion) with fast charging technology
|
Network
|4G-LTE
|
Add-ons
|Splash-proof Metal body, fingerprint sensor, Dual-SIM slots (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), A-GPS, GLONASS, Dolby Atmos audio enhancement, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Type C USB port, OTG;
|
Dimensions
|151.4 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm
|
Weight
|163g
|
Colours
|Gold, Grey and Silver
|
Price
|