Lenovo-owned Moto (formerly known as Motorola) has announced that the company will release the much-anticipated Moto M gragreyy in India next week.

The brand new Moto M grey variant is said to be made available exclusively on Flipkart from Monday, February 6, at 12 noon. It is expected to be made available in two storage configurations— 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB memory—for Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively, same as the latte gold variant, currently being sold on the same e-commerce website.

Except the new colour, everything else, including design language and the internal hardware remain same in the Moto M grey model. For the unaware, Moto M is the company's first-ever smartphone to boast an all-metal body and also comes with special splash-resistant coating to sustain rain and accidental drop in water, as well.

Under the hood, it houses MediaTek Helio P15 octa-core CPU backed by Android Marshmallow OS, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,050mAh battery with fast charging technology.

Lenovo’s brand new Moto M grey colour variant to on sale in India via Flipkart next week; is it worth buying?Moto India (@Moto_IND) via Twitter

Moto M also boasts 16MP primary camera on the back with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash and on the front, it houses 8MP snapper with ¼-inch sensor.

Once released, it will be up against the popular LeEco L2, recently released Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Oppo A57, Vivo V5 and its own sibling Moto G4 Plus.

Watch this space for more news on Moto products.

Key specifications of Moto M:

Model

Moto M

Display

 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) super AMOLED screen
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)

OS

 Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Processor

 MediaTek Helio P15 octa-core CPU

GPU

 Mali-T860 MP2

RAM

 3GB/4GB

Storage

 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB

Camera
  • Main: 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash, 1µm pixel size, full HD video recording, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Auto-HDR, panorama
  • Front: 8MP camera with ¼-inch sensor size, 1.12 µm pixel size

Battery

 3,050mAh (Li-Ion) with fast charging technology

Network

 4G-LTE

Add-ons

 Splash-proof Metal body, fingerprint sensor, Dual-SIM slots (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), A-GPS, GLONASS, Dolby Atmos audio enhancement, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Type C USB port, OTG;

Dimensions

 151.4 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm

Weight

 163g

Colours

 Gold, Grey and Silver

Price
  • 3GB RAM+32GB storage: Rs. 15,999
  • 4GB RAM+64GB storage: Rs. 17,999
