After weeks of teasing, Lenovo subsidiary ZUK finally pulled the wrapper off the new smartphone ZUK Edge in Beijing on December 20.

As rumoured, ZUK Edge's key aspect is its display. It boasts 5.5-inch full HD display with 86.4% screen-to-body ratio, second only to the Xiaomi's Mi Mix, which features 91.3% screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, it houses Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 821 series SoC (System-on-Chip) backed by 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 3,100mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

It also boasts an impressive 8MP front camera and down south, ZUK Edge houses U-Touch fingerprint sensor on the home button with an unlocking speed of 0.09 seconds and very low false rejection ratio.

On the back, it comes packed with a 13MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash.

Lenovo's ZUK Edge comes in two configurations—4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+64GB storage for ¥2299 (approx. $330/€318/Rs. 22,472) and ¥2499 (approx. $360/€345/Rs. 24,427), respectively. They will be made available in Ceramic White and Titanium Black colour options from January 1, 2017 onwards.

The company will also be releasing special Edge L version with custom engraving depicting Korean musician and actor Lee Min Ho.

It will be sold at no extra cost and is priced the same as the 6GB RAM version of the generic model.

Key specifications of Lenovo ZUK Edge and the Edge L: