The competition in the smartphone market is intense, especially in the affordable premium category where OEMs are fighting harder for supremacy. As Lenovo is fighting and winning most battles, other companies such as Xiaomi, LeEco and others are intensifying the action.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 4 as a successor to its highly popular Redmi Note 3 on January 19, and Lenovo has made an offer shoppers will find it hard to refuse. Lenovo's good-looking and powerful Z2 Plus has received its biggest price cut to date.

Lenovo Z2 Plus is available on Flipkart and Amazon India starting at Rs 14,999 for the 32GB model, which was previously priced at Rs 17,999. That's a flat Rs. 3,000 off. If you wish to get the higher storage variant, the Z2 Plus 64GB model is available at Rs. 17,499, at a discount of Rs. 2,500 from its launch price of Rs. 19,999.

With this new price, Lenovo has ended its Amazon-exclusivity for the Z2 Plus. The handset is now available with exchange bonus, cash back with AXIS bank cards (Flipkart-only) and easy EMI options. Lenovo Z2 Plus is a competitive device in its price range and a power-packed smartphone.

Even at its launch price, the handset was one of the best smartphones for one to own. We reviewed the premium smartphone back in October and had nothing but praise for it. If you are on a budget and still looking for a new smartphone with high-end specs, Lenovo Z2 Plus can be a wise decision.

For its price, Lenovo Z2 Plus comes with a 5-inch Full HD display, glass back design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset and Android Marshmallow-based ZUK 2.0 UI. It features a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP front snapper, a 3,500MAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, 4G with VoLTE support, a U-Touch 2.0 fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port and dual SIM support.

Shoppers can choose from white and black colours, both of which complement the handset's design very well.

In case you want to explore more options, we'd suggest you watch out for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which is going to be another great budget premium phone considering the success enjoyed by its predecessor.