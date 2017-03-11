Lenovo has apparently added a new entry-level smartphone to its Vibe series in India. The handset, called Lenovo Vibe B, is now available for purchase with a price tag of Rs. 5,799, according to Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai-based retailer. Lenovo, however, hasn't yet confirmed the launch.

According to the retailer, Lenovo Vibe B will be available in two colour variants — Matte Black and Matte White. The smartphone sports a 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS display, and is powered by a 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735M 64-bit processor with 1GB RAM. The device also comes with 8GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 32GB using microSD card.

When it comes to photography, Lenovo Vibe B is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera with fixed focus and single LED flash. The phone's front camera features a 2-megapixel sensor with fixed focus.

Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Lenovo Vibe B is backed by a 2000mAh removable battery, which is claimed to offer talk time of up to 11.3 hours and a standby time of over 7 days on 4G network.

The device comes with a dimension of 132.5x66x9.9mm and weighs 144 grams. Its connectivity options include 4G LTE, 3G, GPRS/EDGE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi Direct, WLAN, Bluetooth 4.0, USB OTG and Micro-USB.

Meanwhile, Lenovo Vibe B is not yet listed on the company's India site.

While Lenovo Vibe B seems like a good deal considering what you are getting at this price point, there are a few other devices within the same price range. Let's have a look:

Intex Cloud Style 4G

Intex Cloud Style 4G features an 8-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel front facing camera, a 5-inch HD capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and a 2500mAH lithium-ion battery. The phone is powered by a 1.3GHz 32-bit quad core processor and runs on Android v6.0 Marshmallow. It's a dual SIM (micro+micro) handset with 8GB internal memory that is expandable up to 32GB. You can buy it for Rs. 5,490.

Karbonn K9 Smart 4G VoLTE

Karbonn K9 Smart 4G VoLTE features a 1.25 GHz Quad-core processor, a 5-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera and Li-ion 2300 mAh battery. The phone comes with 1GB RAM and 8 ROM, which is expandable up to 32GB. It sports a 5-inch TFT display (480 x 854 pixels) and runs on Android v6.0 Marshmallow. You can buy it for Rs. 5,249.

Karbonn Titanium Vista 4G

Karbonn Titanium Vista 4G comes with almost the same specifications as the Karbonn K9 Smart 4G VoLTE. However, there are some key differences. Unlike K9 Smart 4G, Titanium Vista 4G features an 8-megapixel front camera, coupled with a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone also has a full HD 5-inch display (1080 x 1920 pixels). You can buy it for Rs. 5,790.

Xolo ERA 2

Xolo ERA 2 comes with a 1.3 GHz quad core processor with 1GB RAM. The handset features a 5-megapixel sensor for both primary and front camera. It also sports a 5-inch IPS LCD screen (480 x 854 pixels) and has an internal memory capacity of 8GB, expandable up to 32GB. Running on Android v6.0 Marshmallow, the device supports 4G and comes with a Li-ion 2350 mAh battery. You can buy it for Rs. 4,777.

Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352

Powered by an impressive 1.4 GHz octa-core processor, Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 features 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage that you can expand up to 32GB. The device also has an improved battery of 2500mAh and sports a 5-inch IPS LCD screen (720 x 1280 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass v3 protection. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The handset, however, doesn't support 4G and runs on Android v5.1 Lollipop. You can buy it for Rs. 5,750.