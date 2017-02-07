After confirming its participation at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, Lenovo has opened the official countdown page with its subsidiary Moto (formerly known as Motorola) logo, almost confirming the Moto G5 series rumours.

In the newly created page (with German .de domain name), a digital clock is shown with the iconic Moto batwing logo and a gold-hued Octopus. We are not sure about the symbolism of the cephalopod mollusc, but if we were to guess, the company is probably hinting the upcoming device will be waterproof. As far as the countdown is concerned, it signifies the product launch date -- February 26.

Lenovo Moto G5: All you need to know

As per the information available with us, Lenovo's Moto is planning to launch two variants—one, a generic Moto G5 and a top-end Moto G5 Plus. Whereas, Moto G5 Play, the successor of the low-end Moto G4 Play is expected to be unveiled later this year.

Both Moto G5 and G5 Plus are said to come with almost same internal hardware, except in two key aspects.

The former is expected to sport a 5.0-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display with 3,000mAh battery, whereas the latter will flaunt a bigger 5.5-inch full HD screen and a 3,100mAh cell.

Rest of the key specifications such as camera, CPU, RAM, storage and connectivity features remains same.

The Moto G5 series is expected to come packed with Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU backed by Android 7.0 Nougat OS with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

In terms of photography, Moto G5 series is said to house a 13MP primary camera on the back and a 5MP snapper on the front.

Another aspect of the upcoming Moto G5 series is that it will boast advanced Bluetooth technology-- NFC (Near Field Communication) for contactless payment feature (example: Android Pay) and also Turbo Charging, as well.

[Note: In 2016 series models, only the Moto G4 Plus boasted the Turbo Charging feature]

As for as pricing is concerned, Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are expected to cost BR 1,099 (roughly $352/€328/Rs 23,837) and BR 1,499 (approx. $479/€448/Rs 32,502), respectively.

Watch this space for latest news on Lenovo Moto G5 series and MWC 2017.