Lenovo P2, India,launch, price, specs,
[Representational Image] Lenovo P2 India release date details revealed. In Picture: Lenovo P2Lenovo official e-Shop (screen-shot)

After weeks of teasing, Lenovo has finally revealed the release details of the battery-centric P2 phone series.

Lenovo India (via Twitter) confirmed the launch of the Lenovo P2 for January 11 and Bollywood celebrities -- Sahil Khattar and Shibani Dandekar -- would be present during the unveiling ceremony. The company also confirmed the new device will be made available exclusively on Flipkart.  Price details of the device are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Also read: Metal-clad Nokia 6 Android phone officially launched and it's awesome; price, features and everything you need to know

As said before, Lenovo P2's highlight is its battery. It houses a massive 5,100mAh capacity cell, which according to the company can keep the device running for up to 78.69 hours (4G) of talk time and close to 768 hours, that's 32 days under standby mode.

Other stipulated features include 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED display, Android Marshmallow OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, Adreno 506 graphics engine, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB, a 13MP camera on the back with LED flash and a 5MP front-camera.

Lenovo P2 India release date details revealedLenovo India (@Lenovo_in) via Twitter

Lenovo P2 is expected to cost around Rs. 18,000, and once released, it will be competing against popular Asus Zenfone Max (with Snapdragon 615 CPU), Zenfone 3 Max, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3, LeEco Le 2 and Moto G4 series, among others.

Key specifications of Lenovo P2:

Model Lenovo P2
Display 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) super AMOLED screen
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 6.0 Marshmallow
Processor Qualcomm (MSM8953) Snapdragon 625 (Cortex-A53) octa-core
GPU Adreno 506
RAM 3GB/4GB
Storage 32GB/64GB
Camera
  • Main: 13MP camera with PDAF (Phase Detection AutoFocus), LED flash, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, 1080p (full HD) video recording
  • Front: 5MP with fixed focus
Battery 5100 mAh;
  • Active Standby: Up to 32 days' (4G)
  • Talk Time: Up to 78.69 hours' (4G)
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Dual SIM slots (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), A-GPS, GLONASS, FM radio,
Dimensions 153 x 76 x 8.3 mm
Weight 177g
Colours Champagne Gold and Graphite Gray
Price (in Europe) Starts at €249 (approx. $261/Rs. 17,780)
Also read
Quick Links