After weeks of teasing, Lenovo has finally revealed the release details of the battery-centric P2 phone series.

Lenovo India (via Twitter) confirmed the launch of the Lenovo P2 for January 11 and Bollywood celebrities -- Sahil Khattar and Shibani Dandekar -- would be present during the unveiling ceremony. The company also confirmed the new device will be made available exclusively on Flipkart. Price details of the device are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

As said before, Lenovo P2's highlight is its battery. It houses a massive 5,100mAh capacity cell, which according to the company can keep the device running for up to 78.69 hours (4G) of talk time and close to 768 hours, that's 32 days under standby mode.

Other stipulated features include 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED display, Android Marshmallow OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, Adreno 506 graphics engine, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB, a 13MP camera on the back with LED flash and a 5MP front-camera.

Unveiling on 11th Jan, 12:30pm

Unveiling on 11th Jan, 12:30pm pic.twitter.com/JP35JbHwcd — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) January 8, 2017

Lenovo P2 is expected to cost around Rs. 18,000, and once released, it will be competing against popular Asus Zenfone Max (with Snapdragon 615 CPU), Zenfone 3 Max, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3, LeEco Le 2 and Moto G4 series, among others.

Key specifications of Lenovo P2: