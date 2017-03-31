Launched in January 2017, Lenovo P2 came with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and was promised to get latest v7.0 Nougat. Now, the company, keeping true to its words, has announced the roll-out of the Google's new candy-flavoured OS to the mid-tier phone.

Some Lenovo P2 owners in India have begun receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update notification on their device, reported tech blog, Gogi.in

Device users are advised to free up at least 2.5GB to make space for new firmware, as it weighs close to 2GB (1987MB, to be precise). Also, make sure the phone has at least 80 percent battery life or else the installation process might get stalled midway and affect device performance.

How to install Android Nougat on Lenovo P2:

1. Once you get update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several days to reach all the corners of the country.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

For those who are unaware, Android 7.0 Nougat brings multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

Which other Lenovo phones are eligible to get Android Nougat?

If Lenovo (or any other phone-maker in the industry) has to go by the contract with Google, it has an obligation to provide software update service for at least two years after the device hits store.

However, the companies follow this protocol with true spirit only with flagship phones and neglect mid-tier and entry-level mobiles. It's time Lenovo takes leaf of its subsidiary Motorola, which has a huge fan following, as it treats all range of devices with same light and offers new software updates ranging from Moto G to top-end Moto Z sereis, and Moto X (till 2015) series before that .

Though, we are not sure whether Lenovo has any plans of releasing the new update to any specific models, but the company is most likely to roll-out Android Nougat to the recently launched mid-tier phones, Lenovo K6 Note, the K6 Power and might also to Vibe K5 Note, Vibe X3, Vibe K4 Note.

Having said that, Lenovo, if history is taken has any indication, is likely to its own sweet time, probably a couple of months to deploy update to the aforementioned devices.

Keep an eye on this space for latest Android Nougat release schedules and Lenovo products.