Chinese consumer electronics major Lenovo is prepping to launch smartphone P2 in India.

Lenovo P2 was unveiled at IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) in September 2016. Now, the device is set to hit the stores in the country. There is no mention of the release date in the company's Twitter teaser, but it is expected to go sale before the end of January or early February.

Like the P1 series, Lenovo P2's highlight is its battery life. It houses a massive 5,100 mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for up to 78 hours (4G) talk time and close to 32 days under standby mode.

It sports a 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED display with fingerprint sensor on the home button and comes with Android Marshmallow OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, Adreno 506 graphics engine, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB, a 13MP camera on the back with LED flash and a 5MP front-camera

How much will Lenovo P2 cost in India?

Lenovo P2 is available in Europe with prices starting at €249 (approximately $261). So, we expect the device to cost a few bucks more due to taxes. Going by the rupee's current FOREX value, it is expected to cost anywhere between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000.

There is also a slight chance that it might cost much lesser than our predicted price, as Lenovo has an assembly unit in India and might manufacture P2 locally to reduce production cost.

We will have to wait a few more days to know what Lenovo has in store for fans.

How often do you your way because of low phone battery? Travel fearlessly with the longest lasting battery #LenovoP2 #Powerhouse coming soon pic.twitter.com/d4LZ3Thfut — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) January 2, 2017

Competition:

Lenovo P2 will be competing with popular Asus Zenfone Max (with Snapdragon 615 CPU), Zenfone 3 Max, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3, LeEco Le 2 and Moto G4 series, among others.

Key specifications of Lenovo P2: