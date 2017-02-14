Lenovo, Moto, Valentine's Day, sweet heart deals, Lucrative combo offers, Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Play, Moto Mods
To mark the Valentine's Day celebration, Lenovo-owned Moto on Tuesday kicked off a special sale offering lucrative combo deals on the company's flagship Moto Z, Z Force and mid-range Moto Z Play series in the United States.

Moto's new promotional campaign, which the company calls the 'Sweet Heart deals', offers free Moto Mods — Hasselblad True Zoom or Insta-Share Projector — for consumers who buy the Moto Z or the Moto Z Force.

Moto Z Play buyers will also be able to claim free JBL Soundboost speaker free of cost. The company has confirmed that this offer is valid on Verizon exclusive Droid series as well.

Moto's Valentine's Day offer is already live on the company's official e-store and will be valid until 10:59 a.m. local time on February 15. The full-price discount on the Moto Mods will be applied during the check out.

Key specifications of Moto Z Force, Moto Z and Z Play:

Models Moto Z Force Moto Z Moto Z Play
Display 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560x1440p) AMOLED screen with Shatter Shield technology
  • Pixel density 535 ppi (pixels per inch)
 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560x1440p) AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield
  • Pixel density 535 ppi (pixels per inch)
 5.5-inch super AMOLED full HD (1920x1080p) display
  • Pixel density: 403 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor Quad-core CPU + Motorola Mobile Computing System, including Natural Language Processor and Contextual Computing Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor Quad-core CPU + Motorola Mobile Computing System, including Natural Language Processor and Contextual Computing Processor 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU with Motorola Mobile Computing System + Natural Language Processor + Contextual Computing Processor
GPU Adreno 530 GPU Adreno 530 GPU Adreno 506 GPU
RAM 4GB LPDDR4 4GB 3GB LPDDR3
Storage 32GB/64GB (UFS), expandable up to 2TB 32GB/64GB (UFS), expandable up to 2TB 32GB, expandable up to 2TB
Camera
  • Main: 21MP with ƒ/1.8 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Laser Autofocus, Zero Shutter Lag, Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) flash with dual LEDs,1.12um pixel,, Professional mode, Quick Capture, Best Shot, Scan barcodes, QR codes and Business cards, Google Photos integration with free original file size backup for two years, Shutter button or tap anywhere to capture, 8X digital zoom, Burst mode, Night mode, Auto HDR, Closed loop processing, Panorama, Tap to focus & exposure, Video Stabilization, 1080p HD video (60 fps), 4K video (30 fps), Slow Motion video, Video HDR (1080p and 4K)
  • Front: 5 MP with ƒ/2.2 aperture, Wide-Angle lens,Flash, 1.4um big pixel for better low light, Auto Night mode, Beautification software, Professional mode
  • Main: 13MP with ƒ/1.8 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Laser Autofocus, Zero Shutter Lag, Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) flash with dual LEDs,1.12um pixel,, Professional mode, Quick Capture, Best Shot, Scan barcodes, QR codes and Business cards, Google Photos integration with free original file size backup for two years, Shutter button or tap anywhere to capture, 8X digital zoom, Burst mode, Night mode, Auto HDR, Closed loop processing, Panorama, Tap to focus & exposure, Video Stabilization, 1080p HD video (60 fps), 4K video (30 fps), Slow Motion video, Video HDR (1080p and 4K)
  • Front: 5 MP with ƒ/2.2 aperture, Wide-Angle lens,Flash, 1.4um big pixel for better low light, Auto Night mode, Beautification software, Professional mode
  • Main: 16MP camera with Laser auto-focus, Phase detection autofocus (PDAF), ƒ / 2.0 aperture, 1.3um pixel size, Zero Shutter Lag, Color balancing dual LED flash, Professional Mode, Quick Capture, Best Sho, Tap (anywhere) to capture, 4X digital zoom, Burst mode, Auto HDR, Panorama, Drag to focus & exposure, Video Stabilization, 720p (120fps), 1080p (30fps), 4K (30fps) and Slow Motion video
  • Front: 5MP camera withWide-Angle 85-degree lens, ƒ / 2.2 aperture, Flash, Auto Night mode, Beautification software and Professional mode
Battery 3,500 mAh
  • Mixed usage up to 40 hours
  • TurboPower technology, which can charge up to 15 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging
 2600 mAh
  • Mixed usage up to 30 hours
  • TurboPower technology, which can charge up to 8 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging
 3510 mAh;
  • Mixed usage up to 50 hours
  • TurboPower for up to 9 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging
Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 9) 4G-LTE (Cat. 9) 4G-LTE
Add-ons Water repellent nano coating, fingerprint reader, Bluetooth v4.1 LE, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz with MIMO), USB Type-C port, NFC (Near Field Communication), A-GPS, 4 mics, front-ported loud speakers, Moto Mods support Water repellent nano coating, fingerprint reader, Bluetooth v4.1 LE, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz with MIMO), USB Type-C port, NFC (Near Field Communication), A-GPS, 4 mics, Fingerprint sensor, water-repellant nano-coating, Single Nano-SIM/Dual-SIM slots in select markets, Bluetooth v4.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz + 5GHz), Type C USB port, NFC (Near Field Communication), A-GPS, Front-ported earpiece, loudspeaker and 3 Mics
Dimensions 155.9 x 75.8 x 6.99 mm 153.3 x 75.3 x 5.19 mm 156.4 x 76.4 x 6.99 mm
Weight 163g 136g 165g
