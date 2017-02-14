To mark the Valentine's Day celebration, Lenovo-owned Moto on Tuesday kicked off a special sale offering lucrative combo deals on the company's flagship Moto Z, Z Force and mid-range Moto Z Play series in the United States.
Moto's new promotional campaign, which the company calls the 'Sweet Heart deals', offers free Moto Mods — Hasselblad True Zoom or Insta-Share Projector — for consumers who buy the Moto Z or the Moto Z Force.
Moto Z Play buyers will also be able to claim free JBL Soundboost speaker free of cost. The company has confirmed that this offer is valid on Verizon exclusive Droid series as well.
Moto's Valentine's Day offer is already live on the company's official e-store and will be valid until 10:59 a.m. local time on February 15. The full-price discount on the Moto Mods will be applied during the check out.
Key specifications of Moto Z Force, Moto Z and Z Play:
|Models
|Moto Z Force
|Moto Z
|Moto Z Play
|Display
|5.5-inch Quad HD (2560x1440p) AMOLED screen with Shatter Shield technology
|5.5-inch Quad HD (2560x1440p) AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield
|5.5-inch super AMOLED full HD (1920x1080p) display
|OS
|Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
|Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
|Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor Quad-core CPU + Motorola Mobile Computing System, including Natural Language Processor and Contextual Computing Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor Quad-core CPU + Motorola Mobile Computing System, including Natural Language Processor and Contextual Computing Processor
|2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU with Motorola Mobile Computing System + Natural Language Processor + Contextual Computing Processor
|GPU
|Adreno 530 GPU
|Adreno 530 GPU
|Adreno 506 GPU
|RAM
|4GB LPDDR4
|4GB
|3GB LPDDR3
|Storage
|32GB/64GB (UFS), expandable up to 2TB
|32GB/64GB (UFS), expandable up to 2TB
|32GB, expandable up to 2TB
|Camera
|
|
|
|Battery
|3,500 mAh
|2600 mAh
|3510 mAh;
|Network
|4G-LTE (Cat. 9)
|4G-LTE (Cat. 9)
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Water repellent nano coating, fingerprint reader, Bluetooth v4.1 LE, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz with MIMO), USB Type-C port, NFC (Near Field Communication), A-GPS, 4 mics, front-ported loud speakers, Moto Mods support
|Water repellent nano coating, fingerprint reader, Bluetooth v4.1 LE, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz with MIMO), USB Type-C port, NFC (Near Field Communication), A-GPS, 4 mics,
|Fingerprint sensor, water-repellant nano-coating, Single Nano-SIM/Dual-SIM slots in select markets, Bluetooth v4.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz + 5GHz), Type C USB port, NFC (Near Field Communication), A-GPS, Front-ported earpiece, loudspeaker and 3 Mics
|Dimensions
|155.9 x 75.8 x 6.99 mm
|153.3 x 75.3 x 5.19 mm
|156.4 x 76.4 x 6.99 mm
|Weight
|163g
|136g
|165g