To mark the Valentine's Day celebration, Lenovo-owned Moto on Tuesday kicked off a special sale offering lucrative combo deals on the company's flagship Moto Z, Z Force and mid-range Moto Z Play series in the United States.

Moto's new promotional campaign, which the company calls the 'Sweet Heart deals', offers free Moto Mods — Hasselblad True Zoom or Insta-Share Projector — for consumers who buy the Moto Z or the Moto Z Force.

Moto Z Play buyers will also be able to claim free JBL Soundboost speaker free of cost. The company has confirmed that this offer is valid on Verizon exclusive Droid series as well.

Moto's Valentine's Day offer is already live on the company's official e-store and will be valid until 10:59 a.m. local time on February 15. The full-price discount on the Moto Mods will be applied during the check out.

