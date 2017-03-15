After weeks of teasing the device to tech buffs, Lenovo officially launched the eagerly-awaited Moto G5 Plus in India on March 15.

The new Moto G5 Plus flaunts an all-metal body made of 6000 grade aluminium and crafted using diamond cut technology. It sports a 5.2-inch screen with full HD resolution and comes with 14nm architecture-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) and a 3,000mAh cell with Turbo charging technology.

Besides the build quality, Moto G5 Plus houses best camera hardware in its class. It boasts 12MP camera with dual autofocus pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and also 4K Video recording. No other phone in the mid-range category offers high resolution video quality like Moto G5 Plus.

The device's lens, with f/1.7 aperture, is the same as the Samsung Galaxy S7 series, which is touted to be the one of best camera phones in the top-end mobile segment.

On the front too, it houses a pretty decent 5MP camera capable of capturing photos with wide angle field of view for group selfies.

Another noteworthy feature of the Moto G5 series is that it supports Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Google Assistant seen in the flagship Pixel phone series. However, the company is not coming with digital butler out-of-the-box, and it will be delivered via software update from Google.

Moto G5 Plus release and price details:

Moto G5 Plus is said to go on sale exclusively on Flipkart at 11:59 pm on the mid-night of March 15. for Rs. Rs. 14,999 (3GB+32GB) and Rs. 16,999 (4GB+32GB).

Flipkart also added that it will offer fixed buyback guarantee on Moto G5 Plus. For instance, if the Moto G5 Plus owner decides to buy a new phone worth more than Rs. 30,000, say in the next eight months, he/she will be able to claim a cash discount of at least up to Rs. 7,001.

Other promotional offers include additional 10 percent cash discount via SBI card, Moto Pulse 2 earphones for Rs. 599, and no cost EMI (Easy Monthly Instalment) starting at Rs. 1,899 per month.

Interested customers who plan to buy new Moto G5 Plus in exchange for their old phone can claim a discount of an additional Rs. 1,500.

Key specifications of Lenovo Moto G5 Plus: