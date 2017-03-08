Unveiled on February 26, Lenovo's Moto G5 Plus is slated to hit Indian stores on March 15. Now, the company has released a teaser on Twitter revealing the official e-commerce partner that will sell the Moto G4 series successor exclusively on its portal later this month.

No prizes for guessing, as the smartphone-maker has chosen Flipkart to host the Moto G5 Plus sale. The home-bred firm has a long association with Moto (formerly known as Motorola) ever since it unveiled Moto G (1st Gen), the comeback phone for the company in early 2014 sold exclusively on Flipkart. Since then the partnership has proved to be a success.

Even the Moto E3 Power, which was launched in October 2016, made a remarkable debut on Flipkart with a record 100,000 units getting sold out within 24 hours. This was touted as the highest single device sale on the first day in Flipkart's history (until January 2017).

[Note: Recently, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 broke that record, as more than 2.5 lakh units got sold out in less than 10 minutes.]

We're sending a whole lot of love your way @Flipkart. Make way for the ultimate #MotoG5Plus! It is time to #Uncompromise! pic.twitter.com/QQ0i3jkWOR — Moto India (@Moto_IND) March 7, 2017

For the uninitiated, Moto G5 Plus flaunts a 5.2-inch full HD display and comes with 14nm architecture-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) and features a 12MP camera on the back, a 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh cell with Turbo charging technology.

A notable attribute of the Moto G5 series is that it supports Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Google Assistant seen in the flagship Pixel phone series. However, it doesn't come with the digital butler out-of-the-box, and instead, it will be deployed through a software update from Google.

Once released, the Moto G5 Plus will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) Prime, Galaxy A5 (2017) and soon to be launched Nokia 6 series.

As of now, there is no word on when Moto intends to launch the generic Moto G5 model in India.

Key specifications of Lenovo Moto G5 and the G5 Plus: